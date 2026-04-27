Enter for your chance to win tickets to see Dwight Yoakam at Whitewater Amphitheater!

Dwight Yoakam @ Whitewater Amphitheater 2026

4/27-5/8

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dwight Yoakam, July 18th at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, TX!

Tickets on sale now at whitewaterrocks.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/27/2026 - 05/08/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Dwight Yoakam, July 18, 2026 at Whitewater Amphitheater. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.