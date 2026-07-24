Enter for your chance to win tickets to Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band!

Lyle Lovett @ Majestic Theatre 2026

7/27-7/7

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band, November 20th at the Majestic Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at majesticempire.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/27/2026 - 08/07/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Lyle Lovett, November 20, 2026 at Majestic Theatre. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.