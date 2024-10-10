San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Announces NEW Entertainers for 2025

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has announced more entertainers for its 2025 lineup, scheduled from February 6-23, 2025, at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. The event promises a wide variety of performances accompanying the 22 rodeo events.

New additions to the lineup include:

LeAnn Rimes – Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 12:00 PM

– Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 12:00 PM Bellamy Brothers – Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 7:30 PM

– Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 7:30 PM Mark Chesnutt – Monday, February 10, 2025, at 7:00 PM

– Monday, February 10, 2025, at 7:00 PM Eli Young Band – Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 7:00 PM

– Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 7:00 PM Whiskey Myers – Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM

– Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM Nelly (PRCA Semi-finals Rodeo) – Friday, February 21, 2025, at 7:00 PM

Previously announced performers include:

Scotty McCreery – Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 7:00 PM

– Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 7:00 PM Koe Wetzel – Friday, February 7, 2025, at 7:00 PM

– Friday, February 7, 2025, at 7:00 PM Keith Urban – Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 12:00 PM & 7:30 PM

– Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 12:00 PM & 7:30 PM Muscadine Bloodline (Ranch Rodeo) – Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM

(Ranch Rodeo) – Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM Tyler Hubbard – Friday, February 14, 2025, at 7:00 PM

– Friday, February 14, 2025, at 7:00 PM Zach Top (Xtreme Bulls Event) – Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 12:00 PM

(Xtreme Bulls Event) – Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 12:00 PM Diamond Rio – Monday, February 17, 2025, at 7:00 PM

– Monday, February 17, 2025, at 7:00 PM Sammy Hagar (PRCA Semi-finals Rodeo) – Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 7:00 PM

(PRCA Semi-finals Rodeo) – Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 7:00 PM Nate Smith (PRCA Wildcard Rodeo) – Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 12:00 PM

(PRCA Wildcard Rodeo) – Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 12:00 PM Dwight Yoakam (PRCA Rodeo Finals) – Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 7:30 PM

The organization encourages attendees to secure tickets early, which include access to the fairgrounds & rodeo for as low as $35 per ticket.

Tickets are on sale NOW at sarodeo.com or ticketmaster.com.

All Fairgrounds Season and Individual tickets are available, along with information about the 2025 annual event. For more information, visit sarodeo.com.