San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces first group of entertainers for 2025

San Antonio Rodeo 2025 The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, scheduled for February 6-23, 2025, at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds, is thrilled to announce the first group of entertainers set to perform at our action-packed 22 rodeo events in 2025. (San Antonio Rodeo 2025)

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, scheduled for February 6-23, 2025, at the Frost Bank Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds, is thrilled to announce the first group of entertainers set to perform at our action-packed 22 rodeo events in 2025.

Performance Lineup:

Keith Urban - Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 12:00 PM (noon) and Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 12:00 PM (noon) and Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 7:30 PM Zach Top (Bull Riding Event) - Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 12:00 PM (noon)

Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 12:00 PM (noon) Diamond Rio - Monday, February 17, 2025, at 7:00 PM

Monday, February 17, 2025, at 7:00 PM Dwight Yoakam (Rodeo Finals) - Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 7:30 PM

Cody Davenport, Executive Director & CEO, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are immensely thankful to the community, sponsors, partners, and our over 6,000 volunteers for their unwavering support in advancing our mission to educate the youth of Texas. Our longstanding traditions will continue to serve the community, showcasing our world-class rodeo & agriculture fair. We eagerly anticipate welcoming everyone in 2025.”

Tickets are on sale NOW (10AM) at sarodeo.com or ticketmaster.com.All Fairgrounds Season and Individual tickets are available, along with information about the 2025 annual event. For more information, visit sarodeo.com.

About the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Established in 1949, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is one of the largest and most prestigious single events in the city, impacting over 18,800 Texas youth with attendance reaching over 1.5 million visitors each year. The success of the organization is attributed to over 6,000 volunteers who give countless hours to the organization. With community, donor, and volunteer support, the organization has donated over $267 million to the youth of Texas through scholarships, grants, endowments, auctions, a calf scramble program, and show premiums. For more information, visit sarodeo.com.