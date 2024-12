GET TICKETS

AEW: ALL IN TEXAS! See history in the making as All Elite Wrestling brings its biggest event ever to the United States for the first time!

AEW All In: Texas marks the first AEW pay-per-view event that has ever been held in Texas and the first-ever professional wrestling event ever held at Globe Life Field.

Take advantage of this exclusive presale offer and get your tickets before they go on sale using code GEN5TX.

Tickets on sale December 9, at 10am