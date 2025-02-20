Zach Top plays show, then offers full refund to everyone there

I’ve been in radio for quite some time and I’ve been to a lot of concerts, 100′s. However, this is the first time I have ever heard of an artist doing this!

Zach Top recently performed for his fans in Mississippi and he wasn’t feeling great. He was able to power through it and played for a full house, but he wasn’t happy with his overall performance. So, he told everyone there that he was going to refund everyone’s money for their concert ticket!

What? Who does that? Zach Top does, that’s who!