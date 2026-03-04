Yerin Ha on filming the 'Bridgerton' season 4 end credits wedding scene

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in season 4 of 'Bridgerton.' (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

(SPOILER ALERT) Congratulations are in order for the second Bridgerton son, Benedict, and his bride, Sophie Baek.

The couple, portrayed by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, were married in an end credits scene after the final episode of Netflix's Bridgerton season 4.

Benedict and Sophie returned to My Cottage for their nuptials, which was an intimate ceremony that included their family and closest friends. Ha spoke to ABC Audio about what it was like to bring such a special scene to life.

"It was so beautiful to go back to the My Cottage where we started [and] finish there," Ha said.

She continued, saying "everyone that we hoped to be there" was in attendance, including Mr. and Mrs. Crabtree, (Billy Boyle and Susan Brown) the housekeepers at Benedict's Wiltshire home, who helped nurture the beginnings of their relationship.

Ha said she developed quite a fondness for the dress Sophie wore on her wedding day. So much, in fact, she thought about incorporating it in her own future wedding.

"It was funny, because when you put on a wedding dress, you're like, 'I should put this on for my real life,'" Ha said.

While it was not an actual wedding, Ha said she forgot that fact while filming.

"It felt like a wedding," Ha said, especially the part where she had "to walk down that aisle very slowly."

Ha said the crew even got into the celebratory spirit on set that day.

"It felt like at that moment, it was a pure celebration of our story, our season, with everyone all there," Ha said. "Even the crew were told to wear non-crew clothing and everyone actually dressed up like they were part of the wedding as well. It was a beautiful day."

