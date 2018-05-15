Now Playing
Posted: May 15, 2018

WIN @ 7:12

Mon-Fri 7:12am

Country Legends in Concert @ Majestic Theatre 7/28

Win a pair of tickets to see Country Legends in Concert featuring Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, Saturday, July 28th! Stars include: Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seely, Johnny Lee, Marty Haggard, Tommy Cash, and Michael Twitty! 

Tickets on sale now at all Ticketmaster locations! 

