FILE PHOTO: Country musician Morgan Wallen was arrested for disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of Kid Rock's bar Saturday night, police said.

In case you didn’t know, Morgan Wallen was on season 6 of “The Voice” before becoming one of the most popular country music stars of all time. I think we know who got the last laugh. What were you thinking Blake and Adam, booting Morgan from the show!

However, now you get to be the judge. Would you have kept Morgan Wallen on the show after his performance of “Stay,” a song by Black Stone Cherry.