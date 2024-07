CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Corey Kent performs onstage during day one of CMA Fest 2024 at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Just last week, I shared a video of Tucker Wetmore joining ‘The Savannah Bananas’ on the field for a little fun and now it’s Corey Kent’s turn!

Watch as Corey takes the field for a performance of “Wild As Her.” If you want to catch him live, Corey is out on tour all SUmmer and chances are he’s coming to a town hear you! Check out all of his dates here.