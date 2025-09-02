'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Mystery' to get limited theatrical run ahead of Netflix debut

Josh O'Connor and Daniel Craig in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.' (Netflix)

The third Knives Out film is coming to theaters.

Netflix has announced that Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Mystery will release in select movie theaters for a limited, two-week run starting on Nov. 26. This comes ahead of its Netflix streaming debut on Dec. 12.

It is unclear how many markets the third Knives Out film will play in. The sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery played in 600 movie theaters nationwide for one week in 2022 about a month before Netflix released it on streaming.

Rian Johnson wrote and directed the third film in his Knives Out trilogy, which features a star-studded ensemble cast once again led by Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. The film also features Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

This new film finds Benoit Blanc investigating his most dangerous case so far. According to its synopsis, it follows the young priest Jud Duplenticy (O’Connor), who's "sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Brolin)" in upstate New York.

"Wicks’s modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven (Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Scott) and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Spaeny)," the synopsis reads. "After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic."

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery makes its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6. It will also open the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 8.

