VIDEO: Luke Combs reaction to Chris Stapleton's CMA win has gone viral

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Luke Combs performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton cleaned up at the CMA Awards Wednesday night. While his fellow nominees were happy for him, Luke Combs reaction to Stapleton’s eighth Male Vocalist win was one for the viral books...we gotta agree with Luke---it’s impressive!

Luke Combs’ reaction to Chris Stapleton winning Male Vocalist of the Year was ICONIC 🤣👏🏼#CMAwards pic.twitter.com/CC7ShJXLe6 — Jaxie Pidgeon (@JaxiePidgeon) November 21, 2024