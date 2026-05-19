Tyler Hubbard says Florida Georgia Line is ‘toying around’ with playing shows in 2027

During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight at the ACM Awards, Tyler Hubbard was asked about a Florida Georgia Line reunion with Brian Kelley.

“One photo and the world thinks you’re back on tour automatically,” Hubbard said. “To be honest, we’ve had a blast. It’s been a really fun season of healing…we’ve been hanging out, laughing, been cuttin’ up and goofin’ around. It just feels like the old days. For us, we’re just trying to soak it up

, make the most of it, not rush anything, be really smart about it."

“We have been toying around, flirting with the idea of playing a handful of shows next year, so that gets us both excited. But right now, like I said, we’re trying to be patient with it, trying to enjoy this kind of like ‘honeymoon’ phase if you will,” he said, adding that he was planning to fly from Las Vegas to the beach to hang out with Kelley and his family. “We’re just enjoying this time together.”

“For the world to get to experience a little taste of the emotion and healing we’ve gotten to feel, it’s really special and it’s bigger than just us, it’s bigger than just the music. It’s actually a story and a powerful testimony to grace and forgiveness, healing and all those things, so we’re leaning into that…it feels like the world is feeling what we’re feeling and it feels good.”