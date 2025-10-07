Tim McGraw Steps In For Dolly Parton’s Las Vegas Residency Dates

2022 Windy City Smokeout CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Tim McGraw performs during the Windy City Smokeout on August 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Dolly Parton had to postpone her Vegas residency due to some “health challenges” that will require a few procedures. While Dolly takes the time she needs to rest, and recover Tim McGraw will be filling in for her - he announced he’ll be performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13!

“Vegas!! I’m coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this December 4–13!" -Tim McGraw

Dolly’s new tour dates:

September 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, and 26 of 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV.

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!