Tim McGraw: Country Music Superstar and Wingman

You’ve been to shows before where fans hold up signs, hoping the artist on stage will see them and bring them up on stage because it’s their birthday or to even sing a song or play guitar with them. But sometimes, they get brought up on stage for something much more important.

Well, this was a little more important than that. Tim McGraw was performing in Youngstown, Ohio last weekend and played the role of wingman! Tim helped a guy ask the biggest question of his life!

But did she say yes?