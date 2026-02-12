Thomas Rhett reveals he’s “kind of going deaf” in one ear

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren were guest on a recent episode of the That Sounds Fun podcast when he revealed that he was losing his hearing in one ear.

“I’m kind of going deaf in this ear a little bit,” Thomas said. “I had to go get hearing aids as a 35-year-old man.”

“I wore them for like a week,” he remembered looking at Lauren and asking “Is this legit what you hear all day long?”

Lauren added, “He was like, ‘I can’t think straight. It’s so loud.’ I was like, ‘Babe, welcome.’”

Thomas and Lauren are looking forward to welcoming their 5th child this year!