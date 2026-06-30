Team USA Men’s Head Soccer Coach asks Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, & Ella Langley to come to a game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrates his side's first goal with team mates, an own goal by Damian Bobadilla #16 of Paraguay (not pictured), during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Team USA is having one of their best runs ever at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they get ready to take on Bosnia July 1st at 8PM!

As Team USA prepared for the big match head coach Mauricio Pochettino shared that he and the other coaches are HUGE country music fans and love listening before games - he invited Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Ella Langley to a game!

“I like country music, the night before games the coaching staff gets together and we play country music...Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley! We need them to come, they are very very welcome here!” -Mauricio Pochettino

How to watch:

Team USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovia at 8PM July 1st on FOX and stream live on Peacock and furboTV.