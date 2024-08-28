Shania Twain Rumored To Be Opening Bar In Downtown Nashville

It looks like the birthday girl is up to something. First, we want to say a big Happy Birthday to Shania, as she makes another trip around the sun today. And second, can we talk about how she is doing HUGE THINGS?! Rumors are going around that Shania is opening her own bar and restaurant in Downtown Nashville. She would be joining some big names like Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and so many more who already have bars open down there. Taste of Country stated “Per a report by the Nashville Business Journal, multiple sources say that Twain is working with the Nashville Underground restaurant and bar, owned by pop singer Gavin DeGraw and his brother Joey, to open her venue. Nashville Underground has been a staple of the area since 2018 — it sits on the river end of the Broadway strip, near Acme Feed & Seed.” LET’S GO, GIRLS!



