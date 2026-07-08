Robert Pattinson says his 'The Odyssey' character is 'like Jacob in 'Twilight''

Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of 'The Odyssey' at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 6, 2026, in London, England. (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson may be Edward Cullen, but he says his character from The Odyssey is more like Jacob Black.

Pattison referenced Twilight in a recent interview with MTV on the red carpet at The Odyssey's U.K. premiere.

The actor famously played the perpetual teenage vampire Edward in all five of the Twilight films. He evoked the franchise that made him into a star when he was asked if it is fun to play a character that everyone isn't rooting for.

"I think they will be rooting for him," Pattinson said. "I keep comparing. It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight."

Pattinson plays Antinous in Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Homer's epic poem. His character pursues Penelope after her husband, Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, fails to return home almost a decade after the Trojan War. Eventually, Penelope assumes Odysseus must have died during the treacherous journey.

"What The Odyssey is about, Penelope just can't make her mind up between the two guys," Pattinson said. "And I'm just trying to help her make a decision."

Pattinson then looked right into the camera before he said, "It’s like, it’s fine, he’s dead. Get over it.”

The Odyssey has a star-studded cast that also includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron. It opens in movie theaters on July 17.

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