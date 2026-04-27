The Riley Green collab no one was expecting

Riley Green: Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 18: Riley Green performs onstage for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 at Bridgestone Arena on April 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)
By Jay Edwards

Stagecoach went down over the weekend in California and due to weather, Riley Green had to cancel his performance. But that didn’t stop him from popping in for a quick collab with Sydney Sweeney!

@lislopesss

Sydney Sweeney sings with Riley Green at Stagecoach | video by: kennedylynne | #LisLove #hollywood #viralvideo #sydneysweeney #fyp

♬ Heads will roll By YeahYeahYeahs - 1 Minute Sounds

Apparently, Sydney is a big karaoke fan and she also brought Diplo on stage with her to sing Riley and Ella’s “You Look Like You Love Me.”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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