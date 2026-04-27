The Riley Green collab no one was expecting

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 18: Riley Green performs onstage for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 at Bridgestone Arena on April 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Stagecoach went down over the weekend in California and due to weather, Riley Green had to cancel his performance. But that didn’t stop him from popping in for a quick collab with Sydney Sweeney!

Apparently, Sydney is a big karaoke fan and she also brought Diplo on stage with her to sing Riley and Ella’s “You Look Like You Love Me.”