Richard Madden to star in medical action-thriller series 'Trauma' for Paramount+

Richard Madden attends the Los Angeles red carpet and fan screening for Prime Video's 'Citadel' on April 25, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Richard Madden will star in a new medical action-thriller series.

Paramount+ has announced Madden will star in its upcoming new show Trauma. It will premiere on the streaming service in all available territories, not including the U.K. and Ireland.

"When terrorists seize a busy London Hospital and take the Prime Minister hostage during surgery, former Royal Marines medic turned ER doctor Jim Marchant (Madden) must fight his way through the building to save everyone inside," according to the show's official logline. "As he takes the hospital floor by floor, the balance of power shifts—and the building becomes a deadly battle of strategy, nerve and survival."

Trauma is the show's working title. It hails from Lionsgate Television and 42 Management & Production. Prime Video and Paramount+ are set to co-produce. Slow Horses' Geoff Bussetil created and will write the series.

"This premium global series has come together through exceptional creative collaboration and innovative dealmaking," Scott Herbst, EVP and head of Scripted Development at Lionsgate Television, said. "Together with 42, we've assembled a best-in-class team of partners in Prime Video and Paramount+, and the result is a gripping, high-stakes series that showcases Geoff Bussetil's distinctive vision and Richard Madden's undeniable appeal. Trauma demonstrates what's possible when strong creative and distribution partners align behind ambitious, internationally resonant storytelling."

Jane Wiseman, the head of Originals for Paramount+, said, "Trauma is exactly the kind of bold, global and propulsive storytelling we want Paramount+ audiences to experience."

She continued, "Geoff Bussetil has crafted a nail-biting thriller that puts our audience inside one impossible night with a hero played by the incredibly talented Richard Madden. We can’t wait for viewers around the world to feel their pulse racing alongside his."

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