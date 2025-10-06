Reese Witherspoon to produce live-action 'Polly Pocket' film starring Lily Collins

New details about the upcoming Polly Pocket film have been revealed.

Mattel Studios and Amazon MGM Studios' live-action film starring Lily Collins has garnered some new creatives. Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine will co-develop the upcoming film, while Freakier Friday writers Jordan Weiss and Dan Brier will pen the screenplay.

Along with starring as the titular tiny doll, Collins will produce through her production banner Case Study Films.

Lena Dunham was previously attached to write and direct this Polly Pocket live-action film adaptation. She revealed in a July 2024 interview with The New Yorker that she was no longer working on the project.

Polly Pocket was first introduced in 1989. A press release from Mattel describes the toy as "a trailblazer of tiny collectibles and the original micro-scale doll and accessories line."

Mattel reintroduced the toy in 2018 with new products that pay homage to its origins and popularity in the '90s. Polly Pocket's world can also be explored through animated TV and YouTube content aimed at children today.

A full-length animated Polly Pocket film, called PollyWorld, was released in 2006 from Universal Studios. The movie aired on Nickelodeon on Nov. 12 of that year and was later released on DVD. It was the third Polly Pocket animated film, following Polly Pocket: Lunar Eclipse and Polly Pocket 2: Cool at the Pocket Plaza, but remains the only full-length movie based on the Polly Pocket toy franchise.

Mattel Studios has two films currently in post-production. Masters of the Universe comes to theaters on June 5, 2026, while Matchbox is expected to be released in fall 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.