'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel officially in production

The sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue is officially in production.

Prime Video has announced that cameras have started rolling on the upcoming sequel movie Red, White & Royal Wedding. The streaming service made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram.

"we're so beyond back. #RWRWedding is officially in production!" the video's caption reads.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their starring roles for the sequel. While plot details are being left under wraps, the new film will tell the next chapter in the love story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry, who is third in line to the British throne.

"Welcome back!" Galitzine said in the video, before Zakhar Perez said, "Oh, I did want to say that we are here for Bea's wedding."

"Yeah, we just wanted to clarify, you know?" Galitzine continued, before Zakhar Perez said, "We're not getting married."

"That's a long ways off at this point," Galitzine said.

But I'm a Cheerleader director Jamie Babbit will helm the upcoming movie. Babbit takes over directing duties from Matthew López, who helmed the first film. She directs from a script by Gemma Burgess, López and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston. McQuiston will also executive produce.

"Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel," McQuiston said in a press release.

Babbit said she's thrilled to be back in the "queer love universe" after she directed But I'm a Cheerleader while she was in her 20s.

"We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy," Babbit said. "I'm thrilled to work with this brilliant team.”

