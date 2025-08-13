Reba McEntire speaks on the passing of Brandon Blackstock

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 28: (L-R) TV Producer Narvel Blackstock, singers Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock attend Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXI at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 28, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Reba McEntire opened up on the passing of Brandon Blackson on her social media accounts Tuesday night (August 12th).

In a post shared to her Instagram account Reba said...

There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again. — Reba McEntire

Brandon Blackstock was Reba’s stepson during her marriage to Narvel Blackstock. Brandon passed away on Thursday (August 7th) after battling cancer for 3 years.

Earlier this week Reba also left a comment on her son Shelby’s public post about his brother’s passing.

In a comment she said “Very well said Shelby, Yes we will miss him so much,”.