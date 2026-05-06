Prime Video asks 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' fans not to spoil upcoming film

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney pose at 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 premiere in Paris, France, as they announce the upcoming film that will continue the series. (Anthony Ghnassia)

Prime Video is asking fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to preserve the magic of Cousins Beach.

The streaming service posted a public announcement to its social media accounts on Tuesday asking fans to not spoil anything about the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty film. The movie will conclude the story of the beloved romance series, which ended its three-season run in September 2025.

"We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew," the post is captioned. "We’re working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it’s ready to be shared."

The post features an aerial video of sand on the beach with audio of waves crashing onto shore. Written in the sand are the words, "Privacy please."

Jenny Han is set to direct The Summer I Turned Pretty's film based on a script she wrote with the series' co-showrunner Sarah Kucserka.

Lola Tung stars as Belly Conklin, a young woman who was caught in a love triangle between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno. In the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly chose to be with Briney's Conrad once and for all.

At the time the film was announced in September 2025, Han teased what fans can expect from it.

"There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due," Han said. "I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."

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