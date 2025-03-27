Post Malone buys a horse named Ashtray

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone headline a very collaborative Country Music Association Awards
By Woody

Post Malone is now the proud owner of a horse named Ashtray!

Ashtray is a grey and white American Quarter Horse and was bought buy Post from Paige Horses LLC in Amarillo, Texas.

“Not every day you get to sell one to the MAN himself…Post Malone… Ashtray has the coolest new owner in the world…LITERALLY!” Paige Horses LLC posted.

Not every day you get to sell one to the MAN himself… Post Malone We are extremely grateful and appreciate every single...

Posted by Paige Horses LLC. on Monday, March 24, 2025
0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!