'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' gets Netflix premiere date

Answer: This date marks the premiere of Pop Culture Jeopardy! on Netflix. Question: What is May 11?

A brand-new season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! is set to premiere on the streaming service on May 11 with new episodes debuting every weekday through June 5.

Season 2 marks the first season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! to debut on Netflix after the streamer picked up the popular quiz show in October 2025. It moved over from Prime Video, where season 1 aired in December 2024.

Colin Jost will return as the host of the unscripted program. This new season consists of 20, 25-minute episodes.

According to Netflix, the show "is a twist on the classic quiz show's 'answer-and-question' format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the exciting and ever-changing world of pop culture."

Its contestants "compete on teams to test their knowledge on a variety of categories as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights," the synopsis continues.

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