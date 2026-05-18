Photos, winners, & more from this year’s ACM Awards

61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson accepts the award for Male Artist of the Year onstage during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The 61st Annual ACM Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, May 17th, on Prime Video. Check out everything you missed from the big show, including all the photos from the show, the red carpet, and find out who won all of the awards.

View photos from the show

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View photos from the red carpet

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View this year’s winners and nominees below

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