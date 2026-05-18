Photos, winners, & more from this year’s ACM Awards

61st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Winner's Walk

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 17: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. One of Ella Langley's trophy sits on the ground after it was dropped in the winner's walk during the 61st Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

(David Becker/Getty Images)