Parker McCollum makes hospital visit to 17-year-old fan battling leukemia

A 17-year-old fan named Kolten had to miss a Parker McCollum concert on February 18th due to a stem cell transplant he had scheduled. Parker found out about Kolten and his battle with leukemia and went above and beyond for him.

Kolten’s mom, Alana, reached out to Parker asking for an autographed shirt after Kolten had to miss the show. Parker went out of his way to do much more. He changed his whole schedule and showed up at the hospital to visit Kolten and other pediatric patients.

Parker promised Kolten VIP treatment at future shows and even wore a “#krushitkolt” bracelet on stage during his recent show.

Kolten recently achieved complete remission and “rang the bell” two weeks ago!