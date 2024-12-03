The nominees are out for the 10 "New Faces of Country Music"

THE ST. AUGUSTINE AMPHITHEATRE WELCOMES WARREN ZEIDERS SATURDAY, APRIL 19, 2025
By Jay Edwards

Chances are, your turn on your radio right now and you’re going to hear one of these artists. While they might be new to some, they’ve already been making an impact in country music for you and me.

The “New Faces of Country Music” are part of the annual Country Radio Seminar conference, where people in radio and other industry leaders and insiders get to vote on who their favorite new artists are.

Each year, 10 people get nominated, and five will be named the “New Faces of Country Music” for 2025. While we won’t know the winners for a while, we do know who the 10 nominees are:

Zach Top

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Warren Zeiders

Drew Baldridge

Chayce Beckham

Dylan Marlowe

Brian Martin

Chase Matthew

Tucker Wetmore

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!