No, Lainey and Duck did not get secretly married

Launch of Golden West Boots Founded by Lainey Wilson NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: (L-R) Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges attend the launch of Golden West Boots at Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up on June 04, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Golden West Boots) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Golden West Boo)
By Jay Edwards

Thanks to AI, pretty much anything can be created these days and if it’s on the internet, it must be true. Right? lol

Nope, just ask Lainey and Duck! Someone used AI to create fake wedding photos of the two of them. While they did get engaged back in February, they did not just get married.

As a matter of fact, Lainey and Duck have a message to the person that created the fake pics... (Warning, there is a little cussing in the video.)

@duckhodges

Attention to those making AI photos of me and Lainey… Sincerely, The couple who hasn’t had a wedding yet @Lainey Wilson

♬ original sound - Duckhodges
Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!