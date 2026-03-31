New collab from Brandon Lake and Lainey Wilson is on the way!

There were rumors that Brandon Lake was in the studio working with even more country artists to release new music. First it was Jelly Roll, then Cody Johnson and now the rumors are true, the Lainey collab is next!
The song is called “The Jesus I Know Now” with Brandon and Lainey will be released this Friday, which is also Good Friday.
Here’s a little sample of it to get you ready...
Glad to say I found a friend in both Jesus & @laineywilson 💛🙏🏼— Brandon Lake (@brandonlake) March 30, 2026
“The Jesus I Know Now” coming to you this Good Friday ⛪️ pic.twitter.com/MYWSaIDB6O