Netflix confirms Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore' sequel

Although his pal and 50 First Dates co-star Drew Barrymore told fans in April that Adam Sandler was working on a sequel to 1996's Happy Gilmore, Netflix just made it official.

In releasing its lineup of forthcoming films for 2024 and 2025 on Wednesday, May 15, the streamer revealed Happy Gilmore 2 is indeed among them.

"It's been almost 30 years since we last saw Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won in the Tour Championship in 1996. Now, we finally get to catch up with him in a new sequel," Netflix teased.

"That's right, Adam Sandler is returning to the golf green as Happy Gilmore, and he’s bringing his powerful slap shot with him. No word on any alligators."

No release date or co-star information was given, though actor Christopher McDonald, who played scheming golfer Shooter McGavin in the film, recently revealed he had been shown a draft of a sequel script by Sandler.

"Sandler fans have been waiting for an update on the long-rumored sequel," Netflix said, adding that characters from the comedy classic have popped up in Jack and Jill, Little Nicky and Netflix's own Hubie Halloween.

"But Sandler’s hotheaded driver is finally coming back," the streaming giant says. "Stay tuned for more as we follow Happy Gilmore's triumphant return to the world of sports."

