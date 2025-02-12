Nate Smith updates fans on weight loss journey: “50 lbs lighter baby!!”

59th Academy of Country Music Awards Nate Smith, winner of the New Male Artist of the Year award, poses in the press room during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Omar Vega/Getty Images)
By Woody

Nate Smith is down 50 lbs. so far in his weight loss journey!

Nate shared a side-by-side picture of himself before and after losing the weight on his Instagram.

“Everyone is asking how I lost weight. I didn’t do Ozempic, I didn’t do anything weird like that. It turns out if you eat less food, you actually lose weight. Putting the fork down and just going for it is how you do it.” Nate shared on his Instagram stories.

Nate credits his brother, Kyle Smith, who has a cookbook with recipes for low calorie, high protein meals.

Congrats, Nate!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!