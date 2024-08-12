Nate Smith celebrates his third #1 with “Bulletproof”

Nate Smith NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nate Smith performs onstage at the New Faces of Country Music Dinner during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 15, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

Nate Smith got some big news over the weekend that’s definitely worth celebrating! He just earned his 3rd career #1 at country radio with “Bulletproof.”

Nate took to social media to share the news and to thank YOU, his fans!

Nate is currently on the road this Summer playing in Canada and at fairs and festivals around the country.

His headlining “Through the Smoke” Tour kicks off August 30th in Oregon and he could be visiting your city very soon! To see if he’s coming near you, his full tour schedule can be seen here.


Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

