NASCAR champion Kyle Busch passes away after sudden illness

2X NASCAR champion, Kyle Busch, has passed away suddenly at the age of only 41-years old.

In a statement from NASCAR, the reason of the sudden passing us unknown. However, he was hospitalized recently for an illness.

It had just been announced that he would miss the Coca-Cola 600 due to a ‘severe illness’. No word on what it was of what Kyle was battling, but unfortunately, it took his life at a very young age.

Sadly, Kyle leaves behind his wife Samantha and his two children, Brexton and Lennix. Say a prayer for the Busch family, they could use it right now.

RIP Rowdy!