‘Morgan Wallen’s This Bar’ sign denied by Nashville Metro Council: “He gives all of us a bad name”

Morgan Wallen won 11 awards Sunday night.

Big winner: Morgan Wallen, who performed "'98 Braves" at Atlanta's Truist Park, won 11 awards at the Billboard Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

By Woody

Morgan Wallen is set to open his new Nashville bar, Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen, over Memorial Day weekend. However, you won’t see his name on the outside of the building.

Nashville’s Metro Council voted 30-3 to reject a 20-foot sign advertising Morgan’s bar on the side of the building on Tuesday (May 21).

“I don’t want to see a billboard up with the name of a person who’s throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs,” Council member Delishia Porterfield told The Tennessean. “He gives all of us a bad name,” added Metro Council member Jordan Huffman. “His comments are hateful, his actions are harmful and he don’t belong in this town as far as I’m concerned. I’m tired of this city bending over to just make anybody happy that makes a comment that they want to. We continue to go down this road.”

Morgan’s bar bar is located at 107 Fourth Avenue North.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!