Morgan Wallen’s ‘Still The Problem Tour’ to feature a new stage setup

Morgan Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour will have a new look in stadiums across the country.

The main stage is getting a complete makeover with the catwalk resembling an airplane and each venue will now include four pits!

The seating map for "Still The Problem Tour 2026" by @MorganWallen has been revealed for Allegiant Stadium in Ticketmaster



The B stage still exists for the acoustic set

The Still The Problem Tour kicks off at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 10th.