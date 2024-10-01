Morgan Wallen says his family is safe, makes hurricane relief donation to Red Cross

The T.J. Martell Foundation 49th Annual New York Honors Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala on September 17, 2024 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martel)

Morgan Wallen updated his fans on Sunday (September 29) through his Instagram story letting them know that his family in east Tennessee was safe from Hurricane Helene.

“My family in East Tennessee are safe, but I know many are absolutely devastated there and in multiple states. All my prayers are geared toward those tonight. Those hills and hollers are very important to me in so many ways. It is going to take a monumental effort and I am in contact with my team and others working on ways I can help.” Morgan posted.

Per Billboard, Morgan made a $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Helene.