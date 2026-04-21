Morgan Wallen plans to donate $1.2 million to upgrade his former high school’s baseball field

John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024

Morgan Wallen is giving back to his alma mater.

Morgan plans to donate $1.2 million through the Morgan Wallen Foundation to upgrade the Gibbs High School baseball field in Corryton, Tennessee, where he graduated in 2011.

The Knox County Commission must approve the funding, which could create a “versatile, state-of-the-art multi-use athletic field.”

Morgan played on Gibbs’ 2010 national championship baseball team and the facility at the school was renamed Morgan Wallen Field in 2025. School officials also plan to construct a softball training facility on campus.