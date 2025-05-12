Morgan Wallen Has A Look-A-Like

John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024

Morgan Wallen is a HUGE Tennessee fan - he grew up in Sneedville, TN. just outside of Knoxville - his family later moved to Knoxville where he graduated from Gibbs High School so Morgan wears that orange and white very proudly!

At the University of Tennessee there was a look-a-like Morgan Wallen competition and the winner received a $100 - when you’re in college, $100 can go a long way.

After 3 rounds a winner was selected and a lot of cheers were shared - congratulations to....Morgan Walmart!

Check out the competition below: