Morgan Wallen Foundation donates $500k worth of instruments to schools

The Morgan Wallen Foundation is helping students across the country by donating $500,000 worth of instruments to schools through the “One Instrument At A Time” initiative.
All of the schools that benefited from the initiative were from cities that Morgan performed in during his One Night At A Time tour.
“When I was a kid, access to music profoundly changed my life and gave me a sense of purpose. I want that for others, and I’m blessed to be able to provide instruments to these schools through my foundation,” Morgan said. “We really wanted to say a big thank you to these awesome communities that welcome us in and let us play for our fans.”