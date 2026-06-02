Morgan Wallen donates $60,000 worth of musical instruments to two Las Vegas high schools

Morgan Wallen (Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images for SiriusXM)
By Woody

Morgan Wallen is giving back again, this time to high schoolers in Las Vegas.

Through the Morgan Wallen Foundation, Cimarron-Memorial High School and Desert Pines High School will each receive $30,000 worth of musical instruments such as violins, trumpets and bajo quintos.

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