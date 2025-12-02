Michael B. Jordan featured on lineup for David Letterman's Netflix show

Michael B. Jordan on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.' (Netflix)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Michael B. Jordan will need no introduction when he appears as a guest on David Letterman's talk show. He's officially been announced as a guest on season 6 of the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Michael's episode will find him playing darts with the former late-night host. "I never played a video game in my life," David tells Michael in the newly released trailer. When Michael questions whether he played Pac-Man, David acknowledges that he did, prompting Michael to say, "I knew I would catch you on something."

Other season 6 guests are MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson and Jason Bateman.

Season 6 of Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres on Netflix Dec. 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!