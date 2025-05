NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Megan Moroney performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Am I ok? Yes, she’s ok, but what are the chances Megan takes a tumble at the start of that song?

I give her credit though, her slipping going down those wet stairs was about as graceful as I’ve seen.