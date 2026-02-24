Luke Combs teases new song “Wish Upon A Whiskey”

Luke Combs is teasing another new song from his upcoming album and this one is called, “Wish Upon a Whiskey.”

The lyrics of the song tell the story of a man who turns to whiskey after trying everything to keep his woman around.

Luke has already released several songs from his upcoming album, including “Back in the Saddle,” “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “15 Minutes,” “Days Like These,” and “Be By You.”

The album, produced by Combs, Jonathan Singleton, and Chip Matthews, will also feature a collaboration with Alison Krauss on the song “Ever Mine.” There’s also apparently a song written by Cody Johnson on Luke’s no album, but no word yet is Cody sings on it with Luke or not.

Luke’s new album, titled “The Way I Am,” will drop on March 20.

Here’s a little teaser of “Wish Upon A Whiskey...”