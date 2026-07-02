Luke Combs Reveals Why Acting Isn’t In His Future

We love a humble guy, but Luke Combs may be TOO humble. He has many fellow country music friends who have ventured into the acting world, like Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Kane Brown, etc. When Luke was asked if he thinks that would be a route he would take, his response was “I don’t really, man. I just don’t know if I’d be very good at it, you know?” He then added... “Gosh, it’s hard to have time to do anything but raise the boys and do these shows at the moment, so definitely no time on the schedule for it.”

After seeing his lip-syncing skills in this video... seems like acting would be something he 100% could do!