Luke Combs Rejected From ‘The Voice’ And Used It As Motivation For His Career

Luke Combs has one of the greatest voices in country music and to say we were SHOCKED when we heard that early on in Luke’s career he was rejected from ‘The Voice’ would be an understatement!

Someone on ‘The Voice’ said he had a great voice but didn’t have a good enough story. For a long time, Luke kept that letter in his room...you can listen to the full interview below and what that letter said.

Although ‘The Voice’ didn’t work out for him, we are firm believers in everything happening for a reason and Luke ended up exactly where he should be - a true SUPERSTAR!