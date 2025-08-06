Luke Combs Chose A Cappella Over A Fraternity

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Luke Combs went to App State in Boone, North Carolina and even in college music was always calling his name!

Luke shared that he rushed Kapp Alpha Order but had a scheduling conflict with his a cappella group - “On Big Brother reveal night we had a concert for the a cappella group, the same night that was gonna be at the same time...” -Luke Combs

The fraternity brothers made him decide between the fraternity or a cappella group and he chose a cappella.

“I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing that, dude. I’m out...’ It was the idea that was making me pick one or the other.” -Luke Combs

Luke goes on to say there’s “no hard feelings!”

While Luke was attending App State he worked as a bouncer at a local bar called Town Tavern Blowing Rock and eventually started performing there and other local venues throughout Boone, NC!