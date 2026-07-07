Luke Bryan jokes that Blake Shelton isn’t invited to his 50th birthday party

Luke Bryan is hitting a big life milestone this month turning 50 on July 17th. During a recent interview at CMA Fest, he joked that his buddy Blake Shelton would not be invited to his 50th birthday party.
“Very fun. It’s going to be a big party, it’s going to be a blowout. Got a lot of things going.” Luke said that he even turned his party invitations into a prank to uninvite Blake, “I said this is a save the date, but I didn’t even put the date on there when I sent him the invitation.”
Blake just turned 50 last month and Luke joked, “I wear 50 a lot better than him.”