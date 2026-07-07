Luke Bryan jokes that Blake Shelton isn’t invited to his 50th birthday party

2016: Co-host Luke Bryan and recording artist Blake Shelton perform onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas.

Luke Bryan is hitting a big life milestone this month turning 50 on July 17th. During a recent interview at CMA Fest, he joked that his buddy Blake Shelton would not be invited to his 50th birthday party.

“Very fun. It’s going to be a big party, it’s going to be a blowout. Got a lot of things going.” Luke said that he even turned his party invitations into a prank to uninvite Blake, “I said this is a save the date, but I didn’t even put the date on there when I sent him the invitation.”

Blake just turned 50 last month and Luke joked, “I wear 50 a lot better than him.”